Here's what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. * Russian President Vladimir Putin says his aim is to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and explosions were heard near the capital Kyiv. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

* The European Union will freeze Russian assets, halt access of its banks to the European financial market, and target "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack", senior officials said. * U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose "severe sanctions" over what he called Putin's "premeditated war".

* Central European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine, as dozens of cars queued on the Moldovan border. * China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

* Russia suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea, officials said. * Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights. Its ambassador to Ankara said it asked Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

* European stocks plunged 3% as investors dumped riskier assets. * The Russian central bank will intervene to support the rouble, it said, as the currency crashed to an all-time low.

QUOTES - "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "And for this, we will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine.

"And to bring to court those who committed numerous bloody crimes against civilians, including against citizens of the Russian Federation." - "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Peaceful Ukrainian cities are under strikes," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter.

COMING EVENTS * Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday to map out more severe measures against Russia.

* European Union leaders will discuss further sanctions at an emergency meeting on Thursday. * NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday.

* The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion. * European Central Bank policymakers gathered for what may have suddenly become a crisis meeting.

