Russia should leave Ukraine alone, says Polish president
Polish President Andrzej Duda called on Thursday for halting military operations in Ukraine after Russia launched an invasion of the country.
"I call for halting military operations and leaving Ukraine alone. I will do everything so that what is happening in Ukraine can be stopped as soon as possible," Duda said after a meeting of Poland's National Security Council.
