Russian military convoy in annexed Crimea seen moving north

A Russian military convoy in annexed Crimea with the letter "Z" painted on the sides of vehicles was seen driving north towards mainland Ukraine on Thursday, a witness told Reuters.

The second convoy of military vehicles with the same markings was parked at Krasniperekopsk about 40 km (25 miles) from the boundary between Crimea and mainland Ukraine. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

