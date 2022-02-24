Here are what you need to know about the Ukraine crisis right now: HEADLINES

* Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. * Russian President Vladimir Putin says he aims to demilitarise and 'denazify' Ukraine.

* Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities and explosions were heard near the capital Kyiv. * Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appealed to world leaders to impose all possible sanctions, saying Putin wanted to destroy the Ukrainian state.

* The European Union will freeze Russian assets, halt access of its banks to the European financial market, and target "Kremlin interests" over its "barbaric attack", senior officials said. * U.S. President Joe Biden said Washington and its allies would impose "severe sanctions" over what he called Putin's "premeditated war".

* Ukraine's military said it destroyed four Russian tanks near the eastern city of Kharkiv, killed 50 troops near a town in the Luhansk region, and downed a sixth Russian aircraft. * Central European countries started preparations to receive people fleeing Ukraine, as dozens of cars queued on the Moldovan border.

* President Tayyip Erdogan told Putin that Turkey did not recognize steps against Ukraine's territorial integrity, Erdogan's office said. * China rejected calling Russia's moves on Ukraine an "invasion" and urged all sides to exercise restraint.

* Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko proposed that Russia and Ukraine hold talks in Minsk, the RIA news agency reported. * Ukraine closed its airspace to civilian flights.

* Russia suspended movement of commercial vessels in the Azov sea, officials said. * European stocks plunged 3% as investors dumped riskier assets. Russia's rouble hit an all-time low.

QUOTES - "I have decided to conduct a special military operation... to protect people who have been subjected to bullying and genocide," Putin said. "...We will strive for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine."

- "Putin has just launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine," Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Twitter. COMING EVENTS

* Biden will meet with his G7 counterparts Thursday to map out harsher measures against Russia. * EU leaders will discuss further sanctions at an emergency meeting on Thursday.

* NATO ambassadors will hold an emergency meeting on Thursday. * The U.N. Security Council will discuss a resolution condemning the invasion.

* European Central Bank policymakers gathered for what may have become a crisis meeting.