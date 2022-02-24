Belarusian troops could be used in operation against Ukraine if needed, Lukashenko says
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:04 IST
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that troops from the ex-Soviet country could take part in Russia's military operation against Ukraine if needed, the Belta news agency reported.
