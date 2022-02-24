Left Menu

IDBI Bank board approves appointment of TN Manoharan as additional director

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:07 IST
IDBI Bank board approves appointment of TN Manoharan as additional director
IDBI Bank Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

IDBI Bank on Thursday said its board has approved appointment of T N Manoharan as additional director with immediate effect.

Manoharan is not related to any other director on the board and the KMP (key management personnel) of the bank, the lender said in a BSE filing.

''The board of directors of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on February 24, 2022 has approved the appointment of TN Manoharan as an additional director (independent category) on the board of the bank with immediate effect,'' it said.

A qualified chartered accountant with 38 years of experience, he also served as director at the instance of RBI in Sahara India Finance Corporation to protect the interest of depositors and winding up of the business during August 2008 to October 2011, the bank said.

Manoharan was the non-executive chairman of Canara Bank from 2015 to 2020 and was also appointed by RBI as administrator of Lakshmi Vilas Bank during November 2020 and facilitated merger with DBS Bank India, among other key roles in various entities.

A recipient of Padma Shri, he is presently on the board of Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra America and member of the Standing External Advisory Committee constituted by RBI for evaluation of applications for universal banks and small finance banks for three years since March 2021, IDBI Bank said.

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022