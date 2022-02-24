IDBI Bank board approves appointment of TN Manoharan as additional director

IDBI Bank on Thursday said its board has approved appointment of T N Manoharan as additional director with immediate effect.

Manoharan is not related to any other director on the board and the KMP (key management personnel) of the bank, the lender said in a BSE filing.

''The board of directors of IDBI Bank at its meeting held on February 24, 2022 has approved the appointment of TN Manoharan as an additional director (independent category) on the board of the bank with immediate effect,'' it said.

A qualified chartered accountant with 38 years of experience, he also served as director at the instance of RBI in Sahara India Finance Corporation to protect the interest of depositors and winding up of the business during August 2008 to October 2011, the bank said.

Manoharan was the non-executive chairman of Canara Bank from 2015 to 2020 and was also appointed by RBI as administrator of Lakshmi Vilas Bank during November 2020 and facilitated merger with DBS Bank India, among other key roles in various entities.

A recipient of Padma Shri, he is presently on the board of Tech Mahindra, Mahindra & Mahindra, Tech Mahindra America and member of the Standing External Advisory Committee constituted by RBI for evaluation of applications for universal banks and small finance banks for three years since March 2021, IDBI Bank said.