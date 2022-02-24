Dept to embark inspection blitz in Limpopo’s hospitality, road freight sectors

The Department of Employment and Labour in Limpopo is set to embark on a weeklong inspection blitz in the province's hospitality and road freight sectors.

The provincial Inspection and Enforcement Services (IES) will undertake the inspections from Monday 28 February until Friday, 4 March.

Inspections will target areas throughout the province's Capricorn, Mopani, Vhembe, Waterberg, and Sekhukhune districts.

"Inspectors will not only test compliance and address noncompliance, but the mega blitz will also serve to advise, educate, and provide technical information and support to both workers and employers about the inspectorate's services," said the department in a statement on Wednesday.

During the weeklong inspection, Inspector General Aggy Moiloa, will lead interactions with hospitality sector roleplayers (employees, trade unions, and employers) with the goal of ensuring that both parties understand and comply with labour laws governing the employer-employee relationship.

Employers will be given an opportunity to interact with the principals and inspectors in order to raise their concerns during the inspections.

Compliance with the National Minimum Wage Act (NMWA), the Occupational Health and Safety Act (OHSA), the Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA), the Unemployment Insurance Act (UIA), and the Compensation for Occupational Injuries and Diseases Act (COIDA) will be tested during the inspections.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)