Ukraine's Zelenskiy calls on citizens to fight, promises weapons
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:22 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:14 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday called on all citizens who were ready to defend the country from Russian forces to come forward, saying Kyiv would issue weapons to everyone who wants them.
Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air, and sea on Thursday, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two and confirmation of the worst fears of the West.
Zelenskiy urged Russians to come out and protest against the war.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- World War Two
- Ukraine
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
- Russia
- West
- Russians
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Manipur polls: 56 candidates file nomination in Imphal West
Chinese funding of sub-Saharan African infrastructure dwarfs that of West, says think tank
TTP bombs police vehicle in north-west Pakistan
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow