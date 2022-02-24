ECB to conduct comprehensive economic outlook assessment at March meeting
The European Central Bank will conduct a comprehensive assessment of the economic outlook after Russia's attack on Ukraine at the bank's March meeting, it said on Thursday.
"This includes the recent developments in the geopolitical area," a spokesperson for the institution said.
