Left Menu

Admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for objectionable post by group member, says Kerala HC

Kerala High Court ruled on Thursday that an admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for the objectionable post by a group member.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:26 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:26 IST
Admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for objectionable post by group member, says Kerala HC
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala High Court ruled on Thursday that an admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for the objectionable post by a group member. The HC ruled this while allowing a petition of Manual, a WhatsApp group admin who is accused in a case where another admin of the group posted a porn video depicting children engaged in sexually explicit acts in the group.

Single Bench of Justice Kauser Edappagath said in the order that, "a vicarious criminal liability can be fastened only by reason of a provision of a statute and not otherwise. In the absence of a special penal law creating vicarious liability, an Admin of a WhatsApp group cannot be held liable for the objectionable post by a group member." The bench further noted that "there is no law by which an admin of any messaging service group can be held liable for a post made by a member in the group. A WhatsApp Admin cannot be an intermediary under the IT Act. He does not receive or transmit any record or provide any service with respect to such record. There is no master-servant or a principal-agent relationship between the Admin of a WhatsApp group and its members. It goes against basic principles of criminal law to hold an Admin liable for a post published by someone else in the group. It is the basic principle of criminal jurisprudence that there must be an ingredient of an offence and both the act and intent must concur to constitute a crime."

"The only privilege enjoyed by the Admin of a WhatsApp group over other members is that he can either add or delete any of the members from the group. He does not have physical or any control otherwise over what a member of a group is posting thereon. He cannot moderate or censor messages in a group. Thus, Creator or Administrator of a WhatsApp group, merely acting in that capacity, cannot be vicariously held liable for any objectionable content posted by a member of the group," the bench further added. The case pertains that, "the petitioner herein created a WhatsApp group by name FRIENDS. Being the creator, he was the Admin. There were two more Admins. On March 29, 2020, at 08.37 p.m, accused No.1 posted in the group a porn video depicting children engaged in a sexually explicit act. On June 15, 2020, the Ernakulum City police registered crime against the accused No.1 as Crime No. 864/2020 for the offences under Sections 67B (a)(b) and (d) of the IT Act 2000 and Sections 13, 14, and 15 of the POCSO Act, 2012. Later on, the petitioner was arrayed as the accused No.2 being the Creator of the group and Co-Administrator." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022