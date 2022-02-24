Left Menu

Court sends Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in money laundering case

Court sent Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:27 IST
Court sends Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Court sent Gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case on Thursday. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) today didn't seek Kaskar's custody. His custody had ended today, post which he was presented before the Court.

Previously, Kaskar was sent to ED custody on February 18 for seven days by a special PMLA court in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Earlier this month, the Enforcement Directorate conducted raids at the residence of Dawood Ibrahim's sister Haseena Parkar in Mumbai in connection with the money laundering case.

Searches carried out by the Enforcement Directorate at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld in Mumbai, informed sources on February 18. Sources had also stated that these searches are being conducted in a recently registered money laundering case.

"ED is carrying out searches at several places linked to the people associated with the underworld, in Mumbai in a money laundering case. Some underworld fugitives and politicians are also under investigation," sources added. These developments hold significance as NCP leader Nawab Malik was arrested by Enforcement Directorate in connection with Dawood Ibrahim's money laundering case on Wednesday. (ANI)

