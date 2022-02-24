Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia

Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbor and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.

