Ukraine cuts diplomatic ties with Russia
Ukraines president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbour and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine.
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 15:40 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 15:29 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's president says his country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after it was attacked. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the decision to rupture ties with Moscow on Thursday after it launched a massive air and missile attack on its neighbor and Russian forces were seen rolling into Ukraine. Ukrainian officials say the country's military is fighting back and asked for Western defense assistance.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine