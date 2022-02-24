Left Menu

SAD leader Bikram Singh Majithia sent to judicial custody till March 8

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday was sent to judicial custody till March 8 by Mohali court.

Former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Thursday was sent to judicial custody till March 8 by Mohali court. Majithia had surrendered in the court today and applied for regular bail in a drug case registered against him in December last year.

Majithia has been booked under the relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, on the allegations of his alleged involvement in a drug racket in the state. The Punjab and Haryana High Court on January 24 had dismissed Majithia's anticipatory bail plea.

Earlier, Supreme Court had also granted protection from arrest to Majithia till February 23 in view of the Punjab Assembly elections. Majithia was apprehending arrest after a case under the provisions of the NDPS Act was registered at Mohali on December 20, last year. (ANI)

