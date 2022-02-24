Swedish Defence Minister to look at measures to help Ukraine

Sweden's Defence Minister will look at ways to strengthen Ukraine's capacity to resist Russia's invasion, the government said on Thursday, without giving details.

"I have ... today given the Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist the task of immediately preparing a decision so that we, from the Swedish side, can support Ukraine with further ways to... to strengthen their resilience," Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson told reporters during a news conference.

