Belgium wants EU to stop issuing visas to Russians over Ukraine - minister
Belgium wants the European Union to stop issuing visas to all Russian citizens, including students, workers and tourists, asylum minister said on Thursday in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine. Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has not made any specific comments on the matter so far.
- Country:
- Belgium
Belgium wants the European Union to stop issuing visas to all Russian citizens, including students, workers and tourists, asylum minister said on Thursday in response to Moscow's attack on Ukraine. "Russia's reckless attack forces us to be careful with Russians wishing to come to Belgium," junior minister for asylum and migration, Sammy Mahdi, said in a statement.
"At the moment, Russians are not welcome here, a general visa ban for Russians should not be a taboo," he said, adding that should affect both short- and long-term stays. Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander de Croo has not made any specific comments on the matter so far. He is due to meet the EU's 26 other national leaders later on Thursday to decide on more sanctions against Russia.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Belgium
- European Union
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Alexander de Croo
- Russians
- Russian
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
WRAPUP 5-France's Macron calls for calm to resolve Ukraine crisis
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
British PM Johnson to visit Poland for talks on Ukraine