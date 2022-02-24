Operations at Ukraine's sea ports closed by its military
24-02-2022
Operations at Ukraine's seaports have been suspended by the country's military, Mykhailo Podolyak, adviser to the president's chief of staff, said on Thursday.
Operations at Ukraine's railroad continue, he added.
