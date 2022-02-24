Left Menu

SA concerned over tensions at Ukraine and Russia border

“All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict,” the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:03 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:03 IST
SA concerned over tensions at Ukraine and Russia border
South Africa has urged all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation - if allowed to further deteriorate - could have regional and global ramifications.

"All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday.

South Africa has urged all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict.

South Africa further called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in the search for peace.

"The UNSC is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security, and it must exercise its role fully.

"As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council," Pandor said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the world does not need another war, as "that will result in death and destruction," hence the call for enhanced diplomacy.

Meanwhile, news reports are that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in the Ukraine in a televised statement on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022