SA concerned over tensions at Ukraine and Russia border

The South African government has expressed concern about the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine and Russia border, as the situation - if allowed to further deteriorate - could have regional and global ramifications.

"All parties have much to gain from a negotiated outcome and much to lose from an unnecessary and violent conflict," the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Dr Naledi Pandor, said on Wednesday.

South Africa has urged all parties to devote increased efforts to diplomacy and to find a solution that will help de-escalate tensions and avert armed conflict.

South Africa further called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to play a central role in the search for peace.

"The UNSC is the body given the mandate for maintenance of international peace and security, and it must exercise its role fully.

"As South Africa, we believe all the issues of concern to any of the parties must be addressed in inclusive talks led by the Secretary-General of the United Nations Security Council," Pandor said.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the world does not need another war, as "that will result in death and destruction," hence the call for enhanced diplomacy.

Meanwhile, news reports are that Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" in the Ukraine in a televised statement on Thursday.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)