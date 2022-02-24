Ukraine hit by second wave of missile strikes - official
Ukraine is being hit by a second wave of missile strikes, an adviser to president Volodymyr Zelenskiy told a briefing on Thursday.
Authorities in Kyiv say the first wave, launched shortly after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation on Thursday morning, hit military command centers and other buildings in several Ukrainian cities.
