EU sanctions should target Putin and his administration -Dutch PM Rutte
Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:19 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:06 IST
European sanctions against Russia should target Russian President Vladimir Putin and his administration directly, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Thursday.
"The Netherlands believes maximal sanctions must be imposed upon Putin and his government", Rutte told reporters.
"We are not in conflict with the Russian people, it is Putin and his government that we must target."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
