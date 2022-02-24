Ukraine separatist leader says evacuation of residents to Russia suspended - Ifax
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:08 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The separatist leader of one of two Russia-backed regions in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, on Thursday said the evacuation of residents to Russia had been suspended, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World War Two
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Interfax
- Denis Pushilin
- West
- Russian
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
Russia tells UK to drop sanctions rhetoric or expect short talks in Moscow
Russia's daily coronavirus cases hit new record high
Russia's state RT channel appeals against German ban in court
Ukraine projects calm over Russia fears despite US rhetoric