Ukraine separatist leader says evacuation of residents to Russia suspended - Ifax

The separatist leader of one of two Russia-backed regions in eastern Ukraine, Denis Pushilin, on Thursday said the evacuation of residents to Russia had been suspended, the Interfax news agency quoted him as saying.

Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday, confirming the worst fears of the West with the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.

