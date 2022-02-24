Left Menu

Law enforcement mandated to deal with migration issues: Cabinet

To ensure that migration issues are addressed orderly, government recently released the draft National Labour Migration Policy for public comment.

Pretoria | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:17 IST
The policy provides a framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while also protecting the rights of migrants.  Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Cabinet has reminded all within the borders of South Africa that law enforcement and other relevant agencies are mandated to deal with issues of migration and undocumented foreign nationals.

"There is no room for any actions that violate the law such as intimidation, destruction of property and violence. We call on those with legitimate concerns to raise them with the relevant authorities so that they can be addressed constructively," Cabinet said in a statement on Thursday.

The policy provides a framework and the legal basis to regulate the extent to which employers can employ foreign nationals in their establishments while also protecting the rights of migrants.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

