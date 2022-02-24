Belarus to discuss strengthening western flank in talks with Putin -Belta
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will on Thursday or Friday discuss strengthening his country's western flank in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belta news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.
Lukashenko said he and Putin had agreed that Belarus would consider what kind of modern military equipment was needed. After consulting with the military, Lukashenko said Iskander missile and S-400 air defence systems may be desirable.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Belta
- Alexander Lukashenko
- Belarusian
- Lukashenko
- Belarus
- S-400
- Putin
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Iskander
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Tennis-Tearful Del Potro loses on comeback as retirement looms and more
Vast drills spotlight Russia's grip on Belarus during standoff with West
World News Roundup: Exclusive-Belarusian skier flees country after ban for political views; Islamic State likely to pick battle-hardened Iraqi as next leader - officials, analysts and more
Czech minister: Putin gave Europe 'gift' as gas crisis showed alternatives exist
White House says Russia's military exercises in Belarus are 'escalatory'