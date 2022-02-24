Belarus to discuss strengthening western flank in talks with Putin -Belta

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko will on Thursday or Friday discuss strengthening his country's western flank in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the state-run Belta news agency quoted him as saying on Thursday.

Lukashenko said he and Putin had agreed that Belarus would consider what kind of modern military equipment was needed. After consulting with the military, Lukashenko said Iskander missile and S-400 air defence systems may be desirable.

