Chhattisgarh HC rejects plea against appointment of medical officers

PTI | Bilaspur | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:26 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Chhattisgarh High Court here has dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of 446 medical officers by the state government, and also imposed a cost on the petitioner.

The plea contended that the appointment of medical officers without a written examination was not valid.

The government had issued an advertisement for regular appointment of MBBS graduates to 446 posts of medical officer in 2021, sources in the state advocate general's office said on Thursday.

The appointments were to be made on the basis of interview.

Dr Kamal Singh Rajput, a medical practitioner, filed a petition arguing that appointment without a written examination was against the rules.

After the first hearing, the high court had stayed the appointment process.

During the final hearing on Wednesday before Justice Sanjay K Agrawal, the government argued that medical officers were needed acutely in the state, especially in rural areas.

It also said that the rules allow appointment on the basis of interview. The high court dismissed the petition and imposed a cost of Rs 25,000 on the petitioner, officials said. A detailed ruling was awaited.

