Mumbai DCP transferred 'in public interest'

Mumbai police on Thursday transferred IPS officer Saurabh Tripathi from the post of DCP (Zone-2) and appointed him as DCP (Operations) as an ''exceptional case'' and ''in the interest of public'', an official said.

During his posting as DCP (Zone-2), three policemen in his zone were charged with extorting money, police said.

Tripathi will be replaced by IPS officer Shashikumar Meena as DCP (Zone-2) as additional charge, an official said. During Tripathi's posting as DCP (Zone-2), an offence of extortion was registered against a police inspector, an assistant police inspector and a police sub inspector posted at Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station. The crime intelligence unit (CIU) of the crime branch, which investigating the case had arrested two officers, whereas one police inspector is still absconding, officials said.

