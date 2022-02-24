18 people killed in Ukraine's Odessa in missile attack - regional authorities
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:04 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:31 IST
Regional authorities of Ukraine's southern Odessa region said on Thursday that 18 people were killed in a missile attack.
At least six people were killed in Ukraine's town of Brovary, located near the capital of Kyiv, authorities from the town said.
