2-year-old girl charred to death in Assam's Dima Hasao

PTI | Haflong | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:02 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A two-year-old girl was charred to death in Dima Hasao district of Assam when a fire broke out in her house, officials said on Thursday.

The shocking fire incident took place at Choto Langali area under Umrangso police station in Dima Hasao district, a senior official said.

He said that the house of Monsing Timung was fully gutted in the fire at around 1 am on Thursday.

''Unfortunately, his daughter Sunita Timung aged about two years lost her life in the incident. The cause of the fire is still unknown,'' the official said.

The District Disaster Management Authority, Indian Red Cross Society and officials from other departments rushed to the spot to provide relief material to the affected family.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

