ED summons Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, informed ED sources on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:34 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:34 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik's brother Kaptan Malik in connection with Dawood Ibrahim money laundering case, informed ED sources on Thursday. He has been asked to appear for questioning.

The Special PMLA court in Mumbai on Wednesday sent Nawab Malik to Enforcement Directorate custody till March 3 in connection with alleged links with Dawood Ibrahim and a money laundering case. Meanwhile, the court had also sent Dawood Ibrahim's brother Iqbal Kaskar to judicial custody in a money laundering case as the probe agency didn't seek his custody. His custody had ended today, post which he was presented before the court.

It is pertinent to note that the MVA government has rejected the demand for Nawab Malik's resignation. On the other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party is demanding the resignation of Malik. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

