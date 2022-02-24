Step-mother arrested for torturing son in UP village

A 30-year-old woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to burn her minor step-son with a clothes iron in Kuwarsi area here, police on Thursday said.

The woman is also accused of torturing the child for a long time by dipping his hand in boiling water and stuffing his mouth with red chilli when he would ask for food, they said.

She has been booked under the section 26 (hurting by dangerous weapons) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), they said.

The matter came to light on when Zahid, the child's father, and his aunt filed a complaint at the Kuwarsi Police Station.

The victim, seven years old Mohammad Shareef, told media that his step-mother had threatened him that if he reported the matter to his father she would give him away to an ''old beggar''.

The torture would have continued had the boy not sustained injuries so severe that they came to his father's notice, police said.

The woman was arrested and sent to jail on Wednesday and the boy was admitted to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay district hospital, they said.

