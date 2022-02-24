Left Menu

U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat's daughter

Investigators say Jaffer lured Mukadam, a friend and daughter of Pakistan's former envoy to South Korea, to his home, held her there for two days and then brutally murdered her. Two of Jaffer's employees were jailed for 10 years each on charges of abetting in the crime.

Reuters | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:46 IST
U.S. national gets death for raping, beheading Pakistan ex-diplomat's daughter

A Pakistani court on Thursday sentenced a U.S. national of Pakistani origin to death for raping and beheading the daughter of a former diplomat, crimes that sparked outrage across the South Asian nation.

The body of Noor Mukadam, 27, was found in Islamabad on July 20. Police charged Zahir Jaffer, from one of Pakistan's wealthiest families, with a murder that has dominated headlines ever since. The maximum sentence was "necessary", the victim's father said after sentencing.

"I've been saying that this is not just my daughter's case, it is a case for all the daughters of my country," he said. Investigators say Jaffer lured Mukadam, a friend and daughter of Pakistan's former envoy to South Korea, to his home, held her there for two days and then brutally murdered her.

Two of Jaffer's employees were jailed for 10 years each on charges of abetting in the crime. Hundreds of women are killed in Pakistan each year and thousands more are victims of brutal violence, but few cases get sustained media attention and only a small fraction of perpetrators are ever punished. (Editing by Nick Macfie)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022