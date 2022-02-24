Left Menu

Maha: CPM retains control of Talasari civic body

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-02-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:50 IST
Maha: CPM retains control of Talasari civic body
CPI(M) candidates have won the election for chairperson and vice chairperson of the Talasari Nagar Panchayat in Maharashtra's Palghar district, the party stated on Thursday.

Suresh Bhoye and Subhash Dumada were elected as chairperson and vice chairperson, respectively, on Wednesday.

The CPI(M) has retained control of both the Talasari Nagar Panchayat (formerly Gram Panchayat) and Talasari Tehsil Panchayat Samiti for the last six decades. PTI COR KRK KRK

