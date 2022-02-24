BSF fires at flying object along IB in Jammu

The Border Security Force (BSF) opened fire at a flying object along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector here on Thursday, sources said.

The flying object, possibly a drone, was trying to intrude into the Indian territory from across the border but was forced to retreat, they said.

A moment of a flying object was detected along the IB in R S Pura-Arnia sector, prompting alert BSF troops to open fire at it, the sources said, adding over 20 rounds were fired.

The flying object was forced to return back, they said.

Drones have frequently been used by terror elements from across the IB to drop weapons and explosive materials as well as narcotics.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)