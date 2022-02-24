Poland raises level of readiness of some army units due to Ukraine crisis
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 16:59 IST
Poland has raised the level of readiness of some military units due to Russia's attack on Ukraine, its ministry of defence said on Thursday.
"Today, in connection with the Russian aggression, minister Mariusz Blaszczak decided to introduce a further level of readiness in particular units of operational and territorial defense forces," the ministry said in a statement.
"The decision to introduce the next degree of readiness is standard practice in such situations."
