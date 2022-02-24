NATO to send more troops to eastern flank after Russian invasion of Ukraine

NATO will further reinforce its troops on the alliance's eastern flank, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine.

"In the coming days and weeks, there will come even more (soldiers), so we will further increase and we are increasing our presence in the eastern part of the alliance," he told reporters in Brussels.

NATO also activated its defence plans to facilitate a swifter movement of troops, Stoltenberg said.

