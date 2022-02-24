Left Menu

Maha: Two owners of construction firm booked for duping investors of Rs 61 lakh

The company has accepted Rs 61 lakh from people in Raigad district and the accused have misappropriated that money, it said.

Police in Raigad district of Maharashtra on Thursday said they have registered an offence against two owners of a construction firm for allegedly cheating several people to the tune of Rs 61 lakh by luring them into investing in their projects and schemes.

The case against the two accused, identified as Yogendra Hajari Pandey and Shashikant Yogendra Pandey, owners of Vighnaharta Civil Construction Pvt Ltd, was registered at Roha police station on Monday, a release issued by the police said. The duo, who reside in Mira Road area of Thane district, have been booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 406 and 409 (pertaining to criminal breach of trust) and 120B (criminal conspiracy), it said.

''The company has been cheating people through their agents, who lure them into investing money in their projects and schemes by assuring lucrative returns to them. The company has accepted Rs 61 lakh from people in Raigad district and the accused have misappropriated that money,'' it said. Further probe is on, they said.

