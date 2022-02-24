NATO: Russia wages war on Ukraine; Europe peace shattered
PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:07 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:22 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
NATO's secretary-general says Russia has launched war on Ukraine and shattered peace on the European continent.
Jens Stoltenberg called for a summit of NATO alliance leaders for Friday.
Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border and accused Moscow of unleashing a "full-scale war".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement