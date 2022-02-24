Senior Chinese diplomat says understands Russia's concerns on security issues
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:24 IST
- Country:
- China
China understands Russia's "legitimate concerns" on security issues, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Thursday.
China called for the formulation of "a balanced, effective and sustainable security mechanism" in Europe via dialogue and negotiation, Wang said, according to a statement on the website of the China foreign ministry.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European, U.S. regulators tell banks to prepare for Russian cyberattack threat
China's illegal trade of Fentanyl drug major worry for US
China's Bilibili to hire more staff after employee death stokes overtime debate
U.S. December trade data reveals massive shortfall in China's 'Phase 1' purchases
U.S. December trade data reveals massive shortfall in China's 'Phase 1' purchases