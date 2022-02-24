Senior Chinese diplomat says understands Russia's concerns on security issues

China understands Russia's "legitimate concerns" on security issues, senior Chinese diplomat Wang Yi told Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov by phone on Thursday.

China called for the formulation of "a balanced, effective and sustainable security mechanism" in Europe via dialogue and negotiation, Wang said, according to a statement on the website of the China foreign ministry.

