Latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Here is the approximate IST timeline of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which broke out on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine. 4:52 am: Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware.

8:22 am: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.' 8:30 am: President Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine; warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.

9:04 am: US President Joe Biden denounces ''unprovoked and unjustified'' attack on Ukraine, pledges world will 'hold Russia accountable''.

9:19 am: India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

9:47 am: Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv.

10:29 am: Russian military says it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets.

10:34 am: Ukraine's president declares martial law, urges citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes.

11:23 am: Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine.

11:30 am: China urges all parties involved in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint.

12:18 pm: Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defense assets and airbases.

12:30 pm: Special military operation aimed at 'demilitarisation and denazification' of Ukraine: Putin 1:16 pm: EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered.

2:40 pm: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges world leaders to provide defense assistance, help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia.

3:21 pm: Ukraine's president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

3:32 pm: Adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)