Left Menu

Latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Here is the approximate IST timeline of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which broke out on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine. 452 am Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware.822 am UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine.

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:26 IST
Latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine conflict
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Here is the approximate IST timeline of the Russia-Ukraine crisis which broke out on Thursday morning after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a military operation against Ukraine. 4:52 am: Ukraine hit by more cyberattacks, destructive malware.

8:22 am: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urges Russian President Vladimir Putin: 'Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance.' 8:30 am: President Putin says Russia will conduct a military operation in eastern Ukraine; warns any foreign attempt to interfere with Russian action would lead to 'consequences they have never seen.

9:04 am: US President Joe Biden denounces ''unprovoked and unjustified'' attack on Ukraine, pledges world will 'hold Russia accountable''.

9:19 am: India calls for immediate de-escalation, refraining from further action that worsens the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

9:47 am: Explosions heard in Ukrainian cities of Odesa, Kharkiv.

10:29 am: Russian military says it has targeted Ukrainian air bases and other military assets.

10:34 am: Ukraine's president declares martial law, urges citizens to not panic as Russia launches military strikes.

11:23 am: Europe warns of airspace risks around Ukraine.

11:30 am: China urges all parties involved in the Ukraine issue to exercise restraint.

12:18 pm: Russian military says it has knocked out Ukraine's air defense assets and airbases.

12:30 pm: Special military operation aimed at 'demilitarisation and denazification' of Ukraine: Putin 1:16 pm: EU official: European Union assessing the 'strongest, harshest package' of sanctions (against Russia) it has ever considered.

2:40 pm: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges world leaders to provide defense assistance, help protect Ukraine's airspace from Russia.

3:21 pm: Ukraine's president says the country has cut diplomatic ties with Russia after its attack.

3:32 pm: Adviser to Ukraine's president says about 40 people have been killed so far in the Russian attack on the count.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022