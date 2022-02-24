Wreath-laying ceremony to mark third anniversary of National War Memorial on Friday
Chief of Integrated Defence Staff Air Marshal B R Krishna will lay a wreath at the National War Memorial (NWM) on Friday to mark its third anniversary, the Defence Ministry said.
The vice chiefs of the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force will also lay wreaths at the NWM, the ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on February 25, 2019, inaugurated the NWM, where names of 25,942 soldiers have been inscribed in golden letters on granite tablets.
Inter Services Band along with students' band of VSPK International School in Rohini will enthral the audience, the statement mentioned. ''The evening will conclude with the Next-of-Kin (NoK) ceremony, during which NoK of a fallen hero will lay wreath at the memorial, remembering the supreme sacrifice made by the soldier,'' it noted.
