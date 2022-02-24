Left Menu

Erdogan says Turkey supports Ukraine's battle for territorial integrity

Turkey supports Ukraine's battle for territorial integrity and views Russia's attack as a "heavy blow" to regional stability and peace, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, repeating a call for a resolution of the crisis through dialogue.

Reuters | Ankara | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:13 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:29 IST
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
Turkey supports Ukraine's battle for territorial integrity and views Russia's attack as a "heavy blow" to regional stability and peace, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday, repeating a call for a resolution of the crisis through dialogue. "This step, which we view as against international law, is a heavy blow struck on regional peace, harmony and stability," he said, adding that he conveyed Turkey's support to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Thursday.

He said Turkey, which has a maritime border with both Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea, viewed both countries as friendly, and added he was "sincerely saddened" that Moscow and Kyiv were in conflict. Earlier, Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara said Kyiv had asked Turkey to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russia, and that it expected solidarity and sanctions from Ankara.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

