Japan condemns Russia's action in Ukraine 'in the strongest terms'

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:31 IST
Japan condemns Russia's military action in Ukraine in "the strongest terms", Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi said in a statement on Thursday, adding unilateral changes to the status quo with force are never acceptable.
Japan is with Ukraine and its people, and Tokyo will work with Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies and the international community to help improve the situation, Hayashi said.
