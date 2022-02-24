Poland says it is prepared for a potential wave of Ukrainian refugees

Poland has been preparing for a wave of refugees from Ukraine for weeks and will do everything to ensure they find a safe shelter, Poland's interior minister Mariusz Kaminski said on Thursday.

The government said earlier it would open nine reception points near Ukraine's border to provide food, medical assistance and information to potential refugees.

The head of Poland's border guard said the situation on the border between Poland and Ukraine was stable on Thursday.

