Left Menu

J-K: Weapons dropped by drone along IB in RS Pura recovered, LeT terror bid foiled

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:42 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:42 IST
J-K: Weapons dropped by drone along IB in RS Pura recovered, LeT terror bid foiled
  • Country:
  • India

Police recovered a huge quantity of weapons dropped by a drone along the International Border in RS Pura sector here, officials said.

A search operation was launched by the special operations group (SOG) of the police following information about a drone activity and dropping of weapons by Pakistan-based terror outfits Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and The Resistance Force (TRF) at the behest of ISI in RS Pura-Arnia area in Jammu district, a senior police officer said.

The operation led to the recovery of one pistol with two magazines and 70 rounds, three detonators, three remote-controlled IEDs, three bottles of explosives, one bundle of cortex wire, two-timer IEDs and six grenades at Treva village of Arnia sector, the officials said.

The explosives were dropped by a drone, which is reported to have intruded into the Indian side in Arnia belt of R S Pura from across the border, they said.

The dropping of explosives suggests a major terror plan of the LET and the TRF, which has been foiled, the police officer said.

An FIR under relevant sections law has been registered at police station Arnia and further investigation into the matter case is on, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022