Ukraine begins evacuating Moscow embassy, recalls charge d'affaires - RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-02-2022 17:46 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Ukraine recalled its charge d'affaires in Russia for consultations and began evacuating its embassy in Moscow, Russia's RIA news agency reported on Thursday.
Russian forces invaded Ukraine by land, air and sea on Thursday in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
