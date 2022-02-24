Hungarian PM Orban condemns Russian attack on Ukraine

Hungary condemns Russia's military attack on Ukraine, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Thursday after a meeting of the security cabinet. "With our EU and NATO allies, we condemn Russia's military attack," Orban said, adding that Hungary would stay out of the military conflict as the security of Hungarians was the most important.

He said Hungary would provide humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and was prepared to receive people fleeing Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)