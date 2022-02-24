Left Menu

Maha CM asks officials to coordinate with MEA for safe return of state residents from Ukraine

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-02-2022 18:28 IST | Created: 24-02-2022 17:52 IST
Maha CM asks officials to coordinate with MEA for safe return of state residents from Ukraine
Uddhav Thackeray, Maharashtra CM (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday directed the administration to coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe return of students and others from Maharashtra who are stuck in Ukraine.

The chief minister expressed concern about the safety of people from the state visiting Ukraine for business and education, and asked the Chief Secretary to be in touch with the Central government, said a statement from Thackeray's office.

He also asked the officials to maintain contact with people from the state who are stranded in that country.

Meanwhile, NCP MP Supriya Sule urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to make appropriate arrangements for safe passage of Indians stranded in Ukraine.

"The current situation in #Ukraine is extremely worrisome. Many Indians including students want to return back. Requesting Hon. @DrSJaishankar Ji, @MEAIndia, @MEAMadad to make appropriate arrangements for Indians to return back home safely," Sule tweeted.

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a military operation in Ukraine earlier in the day. India is looking at ways to assist its nationals, especially students, in Ukraine amid fears of a larger conflict.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems; Scottish fossil of flying reptile leaves scientists 'gobsmacked'

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hit new record; Very small blood clot risk after first AstraZeneca COVID shot - UK studies and more

Health News Roundup: S.Korea prime minister calls for calm as COVID cases hi...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa's Aspen; AstraZeneca signs deal with Canada for 100,000 doses of COVID drug and more

Health News Roundup: J&J says it nears vaccine licensing deal with S.Africa'...

 Global
4
FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boom

FEATURE-Move over 'tech bros': Women entrepreneurs join Africa's fintech boo...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022