Russia has shown it was never serious about engaging in diplomacy - UK's Truss

The Russian government was never serious about engaging in diplomacy, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Thursday, as major Western countries prepare more sanctions in response to the Kremlin launching an all-out invasion of Ukraine.

"Over recent weeks, the Russian government have repeatedly denied their hostile intent towards Ukraine. At the same time, they have massed troops, launched cyber-attacks, and staged false pretexts and provocations," Truss said in a statement.

"Today, the Russian government has shown that it was never serious about engaging in diplomacy – focussed only on deceit and furthering their territorial ambitions."

