Russia detains opposition activist who called for anti-war protests in Moscow

A Russian opposition activist who called for anti-war protests after Russia launched a massive military operation against Ukraine told Reuters that she had been detained by police on Thursday.

"I was detained on my way out of the house," Marina Litvinovich, the Moscow-based activist, wrote on Telegram. She confirmed her detention separately in a message to Reuters.

Litvinovich called on Russians earlier to gather in protest in various Russian cities on Thursday evening.

