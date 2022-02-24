Rishikesh: Crackdown on illegal beach camps along Ganga banks begins in Shivpuri

The district administration on Thursday began removing beach camps being run illegally along the banks of the Ganga in Shivpuri tourist area here in violation of the NGT guidelines.

Around 20 such beach camps have been removed so far, Narendra Nagar SDM Devendra Singh Negi said. The action was taken on the orders of Tehri Garhwal District Magistrate Iva Shrivastava. DFO Narendra Nagar Rajiv Dhiman had requested her recently to take appropriate action against illegal beach camping activities being carried out in Shivpuri in violation of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) guidelines. Shivpuri is not in the list of 25 spots identified in reserve forest and civil areas that have the permission to carry out beach camping activities, the official said.

Thirteen spots in reserve forest area and 12 in civil area located beyond the restricted 100 metre area of the Ganga have the permission to run beach camping activities, they said.

