Judicial custody of Praveen Raut extended till March 7 in Rs 1,034 cr land scam case

Special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of businessman Praveen Raut till March 7 in connection with Rs 1,034 crore land scam case.

Praveen Raut is close to Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who was arrested by the ED on February 2.

ED arrested Praveen Raut in a land dispute case of Rs 1,034 crore. (ANI)

