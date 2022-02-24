World News Roundup: COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace; Leaving behind possessions and pets, Ukrainians flee to Poland and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

COVID-hit Queen Elizabeth postpones more planned audiences- Buckingham Palace

Queen Elizabeth has postponed two scheduled virtual audiences on Thursday but will continue with light duties, a Buckingham Palace spokesman said as the 95-year-old British monarch recovers from COVID-19. The queen, who has been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, tested positive for the disease on Sunday when she was said to be suffering from mild cold-like symptoms.

Leaving behind possessions and pets, Ukrainians flee to Poland

Ukrainians fleeing a Russian invasion have started trickling into Poland, with dozens arriving at the normally quiet Medyka crossing on Thursday, some carrying luggage and accompanied by children. Officials in European Union countries bordering Ukraine, including Romania and Slovakia, said there was no big influx of refugees for now, but local media and witnesses said foot traffic was increasing.

Strategic city of Mariupol wakes to blasts as Russia invades Ukraine

People in the southeastern city of Mariupol woke to the sound of explosions on Thursday and some started packing bags to leave after Russia invaded Ukraine. Mariupol, eastern Ukraine's main port, was not attacked as the invasion began. But residents fear it could become a target for Russia as it is strategically important and only about 10 km (six miles) from areas controlled by pro-Russian separatists.

Russia invades Ukraine in Europe's 'darkest hours' since WWII

Russian forces invaded Ukraine on Thursday, assaulting by land, sea and air in the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. Missiles rained down on Ukrainian cities. Ukraine reported columns of troops pouring across its borders from Russia and Belarus, and landing on the coast from the Black and Azov seas.

Nepali police clash with protesters opposed to U.S. aid grant

Nepal's parliament on Thursday postponed debate on $500 million in U.S. aid that critics say undermines sovereignty as protesters opposed to the proposed funds clashed with police outside the assembly, officials and witnesses said. The Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC), a U.S. government aid agency, agreed in 2017 to provide the aid in a grant to fund an electricity transmission line and road improvement project.

Ukraine expects solidarity from Turkey - envoy

Ukraine's ambassador to Ankara said on Thursday that his country expected solidarity from NATO member Turkey and that the latter should not remain impartial after Russia launched air and ground assaults on its neighbour. Speaking to reporters after holding talks at the Turkish Foreign Ministry, Ambassador Vasyl Bodnar said Turkey would evaluate a Ukrainian request to provide aid and to close the Bosphorus and Dardanelles straits to Russian ships.

UK PM Johnson vows massive sanctions against Russia

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain and its allies would unleash a massive package of economic sanctions to hobble the Russian economy after the Kremlin launched an all-out invasion of neighbouring Ukraine on Thursday. Western nations are expected to announce coordinated sanctions after earlier this week imposing a limited initial package that was criticised by some as a weak response to Russia's recognition of two breakaway regions in Ukraine.

In Antarctica, does a burgeoning krill fishery threaten wildlife?

A humpback whale, likely lured by a trawling net capturing masses of Antarctic krill, became entangled last month and died in the Southern Ocean. Three dead juveniles were caught in the same company's krill nets last year. Scientists say the humpbacks may have been malnourished while forced to compete for food with a burgeoning industry harvesting the tiny crustaceans - the linchpin in the Antarctic food web - for use in pharmaceuticals and fish feed.

U.N. refugee agency urges countries to give fleeing Ukrainians safe haven

The United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday that the situation in Ukraine was quickly deteriorating after Russia's invasion and appealed to neighbouring countries to keep their borders open to people seeking a safe haven. "We have already seen reports of casualties and people starting to flee their homes to seek safety," Filippo Grandi, U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees, said in a statement.

Former comic actor Zelenskiy is unlikely war leader for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskiy swept to power three years ago promising to end a war with Moscow-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. He now faces a Russian invasion that could result in the overthrow of his government and the end of Ukrainian democracy. As Russia rained missiles down on Ukrainian cities including Kyiv on Thursday, Zelenskiy appealed to all citizens to defend Ukraine, saying weapons would be given to all who wanted them.

